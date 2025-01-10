Greenland acquisition could raise US companies' market value by $1 trillion

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The United States could increase the valuation of its companies by $1 trillion if it takes over Greenland, Russian Minister of Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov said.

"Credit must be given to the US; they are experts in monetizing resources. The top ten US oil companies have a combined value of $11.3 trillion. If we theoretically assume that Trump transitions from rhetoric to action and gains control over Greenland’s resources in some manner, the projected increase in US company capitalization would be $1 trillion," the minister said on his Telegram channel.

Russia must focus on enhancing the valuation of its mineral resources in the Arctic Region, Chekunkov emphasized. "What is the significance for Russia? I would advise against overstating it. Firstly, the US already has a military base in Greenland, and Alaska is closer to us in any case. Secondly, our Northern Fleet addresses strategic concerns in the Arctic Region. Regarding natural resources - we should focus on efforts to enhance the economic value of our mineral assets," he noted.

On January 7, US President-elect Donald Trump stated that Greenland should become part of the US to bolster national security and counter Chinese and Russian threats.