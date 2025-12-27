Submerged car retrieved from river in Russia’s Yakutia, child’s body found inside

YAKUTSK, December 27. /TASS/. Rescuers in Yakutia have retrieved a submerged vehicle from a river. The body of a deceased child was found inside, according to a report on the Telegram channel of the Yakutia Rescue Service.

"At this moment, through the joint efforts of the Yakutia Rescue Service and the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the car that sank today has been pulled ashore. One body of a deceased person was found inside, [it is] a child’s body," the message stated.

On the morning of December 27 in Yakutsk, a Toyota Estima vehicle broke through the ice and submerged while attempting to drive onto the ice in an unauthorized area, near a wastewater discharge point into a channel of the Lena River. There were eight people inside the car, while five managed to get out on their own, three, including a child, remained in the vehicle. Divers from the Yakutia Rescue Service were mobilized to the scene, and a psychologist from the Russian Emergencies Ministry is assisting the victims. The body of a deceased man was found on the shore near the ice hole, he had exited the car but was unable to save himself.

According to the Yakutia Health Ministry, five victims were hospitalized with frostbite following the incident. The condition of two women and two men is serious, and they are in intensive care, with another male victim in moderately serious condition.