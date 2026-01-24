US has not yet requested agrement for new ambassador to Russia — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The United States has not applied for an agrement for the new ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"We indeed have no understanding when the US administration will send a request for the agrement for the new ambassador. There were no even ‘probing’ communications in this regard," the senior Russian diplomat said.

The US diplomatic mission in Moscow is now headed by the charge d’affaires ad interim and the Russian Foreign Ministry has "working and constantly functioning communication" with him, Ryabkov added.

Lynne Tracy, the previous US Ambassador to Russia, ended her work in the country in June 2025.