Greenland issue reveals boundaries of Trump's coercive power — NYT

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s turnabout from his maximalistic plans on Greenland demonstrated that his coercive power is not limitless, the The New York Times (NYT) newspaper wrote.

"This week Mr. Trump also discovered the limits of his coercive powers. After he threatened a wave of new tariffs, markets fell abruptly, which always seizes his attention. Allies objected, this time openly," the article says.

It says that Trump’s policies undermined the world order that was formed after World War Two, and "Washington suddenly appeared to be the enemy within" for Europe.

On January 17, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would levy import duties of 10% from Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden until the parties strike a deal "a complete and total purchase" of Greenland. This decision was supposed to come into force on February 1.

After talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said that the United States would not impose the import duties, because the outlines of the deal appeared.

According to the Axios portal, the draft agreement proposed by Rutte provides for the preservation of Danish sovereignty over Greenland and the renewal of a 1951 defense agreement. This will allow the United States to establish military bases and defense zones there, if NATO deems it necessary.