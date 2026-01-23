MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said on Tuesday that attempts to put Ukraine at the top of the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos have failed.

Statements by European leaders on the sidelines of the WEF sounded like performances in an international theater of the absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

TASS collected the key statements from politicians and summed up the events that took place on the sidelines in Davos.

Trump and the Europeans

The United States is not disrespectful to Europe, but the leaders of the Old World "must change their ways" on issues of illegal immigration and renewable energy, US President Donald Trump told Sky News.

Trump also reiterated that many regions "are being destroyed right in front of our eyes, and the leaders don't even understand what is happening, and those who do understand don't do anything."

He told Fox Business in an interview he doubted that Washington's NATO allies would come to the aid of the United States if necessary: "This is the ultimate test, and I'm not sure about it."

The American leader said that Washington would come to the aid of its allies in the North Atlantic Alliance if absolutely necessary.

Disgruntled in the EU

By giving in to the demands of the United States to give up Greenland, Europe will "lose its dignity" and turn from a "contented vassal" of the United States, which it has been until now, into an "unhappy slave," Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said.

He believes that the United States can no longer be considered Europe’s ally, if only because "then they should behave like an ally."

The Politico newspaper, citing European officials, reported that from their point of view, "Trump's promises and statements are unreliable, and his contempt for Europe is unchanged," the EU is forced to forget its illusions about the United States and rebuff Trump. The story said European officials feel betrayed by Washington and are losing trust in the United States.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was booed for his speech at a dinner in Davos, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Lutnick's belligerent statements were met with ridicule.

Sources also said that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde left the dinner table during Lutnick's speech. According to Alexey Pushkov, head of the Federation Council's information policy commission, Lagarde left out of irritation that the United States now treats the Europeans not as an ally, but as a junior partner whose voice is unimportant.

Tips for Ukrainians

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva advised Ukrainians to "roar in the morning" to gain confidence, Strana newspaper quoted her as saying: "You have to believe in yourself as a lion. So get up in the morning and growl."

Daniil Getmantsev, a deputy from the ruling Servant of the People party, said that he followed Georgieva's advice: "There is water. There is no heat. I tried to ‘roar like a lion.’ It didn't help much."

Zelensky's accusations against Europe

On Thursday, Vladimir Zelensky criticized the EU at the WEF, in particular, accused the Europeans of indecision on political issues, and also said that "every Victor who lives at the expense of Europe, but trades in its interests, deserves a slap on the back of the head."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the speech was beyond all decency, and "Zelensky has crossed the line," criticizing not only him, but also other European leaders, saying that assistance to Ukraine "is insufficient, weapons are insufficient and Europe's determination is also insufficient."

Leader of France’s the Patriots party Florian Philippot said that "Zelensky fell into madness on live TV," starting to insult the Europeans who have been financing him for years. "Even the Europhiles were stunned by the extreme bitterness of his speech and his utter obscenity."

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani considered that the speech was "not generous" towards the Europeans, although Europe is doing everything possible for Ukraine.