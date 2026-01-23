Russia to continue Arctic exploration amid global cooling — Putin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia said his country will explore the Arctic regardless of global climate trends.

"Experts differ on how the climate situation will change on the planet and in the Arctic further down the road - and on whether we are actually facing global warming or, as some believe, the warming peak is now behind us and cooling will follow next," the Russian head of state said at a meeting with students of Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) as he congratulated them on this year’s 75th anniversary of one of the leading Russian universities in the field of theoretical and applied physics.

"What is important is that we will continue the [Arctic] exploration anyway. Northern latitudes account for 70% of the Russian territory. This is a very important thing," he emphasized.