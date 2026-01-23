US exit from WHO signals need for reform, Kremlin aide believes

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The US exit from the World Health Organization (WHO) sends an important signal that the global health watchdog is in need of reform, Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Important sign for [the] WHO to reform itself, as [the] WHO is an inefficient and corrupt bureaucracy, as we know from the COVID days." Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) wrote in an English-language post on X.

His comment came after the White House announced that the United States has officially exited the WHO, fulfilling US President Donald Trump's order to do so.

In January of last year, Trump signed an executive order on his country’s withdrawal from the WHO, saying that Washington had been paying a disproportionately higher membership fee than any other country in the organization.