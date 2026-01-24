Czech PM confirms refusal to sell L-159 combat trainers to Ukraine

PRAGUE, January 25. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis confirmed that his country would not sell L-159 combat trainers to Ukraine.

"There is no and there will be no L-159 [to be sold to Ukraine]. The matter is closed," Babis said, cited by the Idnes news portal. The prime minister reacted to words of Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces Karel Rehka that from his point of view, the transfer of four L-159 jets to Ukraine would not affect Czech Republic’s security.

On January 16, Czech President Petr Pavel offered Kiev to buy several L-159 jets. CTK news agency reported earlier that SPD political movement, a member of the current governmental coalition, spoke against the sale of airplanes to Ukraine.