Netanyahu plans to discuss Gaza with Witkoff, Kushner in Jerusalem on January 24 — TV

TEL AVIV, January 24. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to receive US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner in Jerusalem late on January 24 to discuss phase two of the Gaza peace plan, the N12 television reported.

According to the Ynet portal, the US delegates are planning to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing point on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, and the start of rebuilding the Palestinian enclave in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s plan under the aegis of his Board of Peace.

According to the portal, Washington insists that Israel fully reopen Rafah even before Hamas returns the body of the remaining hostage.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave's territory.

On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas continues holding one more body.

The second phase of the deal envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops, deployment of an international stabilization force, as well the launch of enclave governance structures, including the so-called Board of Peace.