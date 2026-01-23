Buffer zones, control mechanisms among topics of Abu Dhabi talks — source

ABU DHABI, January 23. /TASS/. Buffer zones and various control mechanisms are among the topics addressed at the meeting of the tri-lateral Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues in Abu Dhabi, a source told TASS.

"Yes, naturally, these aspects: buffer zones, various control mechanisms, are discussed at the meeting along with other important topics," the source said.

Earlier in the day, Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced the beginning of negotiations involving the delegations of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. The exact venue of the talks was not disclosed.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced earlier that the trilateral Russian-US-Ukrainian working group on security issues will have its first meeting in Abu Dhabi on January 23. The Russian delegation will be led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian army. Ukrainian negotiators will be led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.