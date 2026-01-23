MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian troops have accelerated their advance in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), including in the direction of Slavyansk. The offensive pace has increased since the liberation of Seversk, DPR head Denis Pushilin told reporters at the "Knowledge. State" forum, currently underway at the National Center Russia.

On December 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed that Seversk in DPR had fully come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

"We see that the number of DPR territories [liberated by the Russian Armed Forces] is growing daily, including in the north, including in the direction of Slavyansk. The pace has especially increased since the liberation of Seversk," Pushilin said.

The official said at the forum that the liberation of territories in the north of the region would open access to water sources that could feed the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal, which previously supplied the DPR with water but is now blocked due to the Ukrainian armed forces' water blockade.

The second "Knowledge. State" forum opened on January 23 at the National Center Russia. The event brought together more than 3,000 civil servants. The forum aims to enhance the prestige and public importance of the civil service as a key institution ensuring the sovereignty, stability, and development of the Russian Federation.