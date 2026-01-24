All aspects of settlement in Ukraine discussed at talks in Abu Dhabi — Axios

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine discussed all the aspects of the possible settlement during talks in Abu Dhabi, Axios web portal said, citing sources in the US administration.

"Everything was discussed. No one was put off by the discussions on either side. We haven't left any issues out of the discussion and we didn't have to prod anybody. We saw a lot of respect in the room because they were really looking for solutions," the news portal said, citing one of the US officials.

Among other things, the parties discussed issues pertaining to territories and control over the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, and possible de-escalation measures from both sides, Axios said.

Trilateral consultations were held in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24.