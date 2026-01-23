Gold and silver futures prices continue to hit new al-time highs

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Prices of silver and gold continue to set new all-time highs on the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX), according to trading data.

As of 6:12 p.m. Moscow time (3:12 p.m. GMT), the price of silver rose 3.95% to $100.18 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold was $4,956.2 per troy ounce (+0.87%). By 7:31 PM Moscow time (4:31 p.m. GMT), the price of silver futures with settlement in March accelerated to $101.165 per troy ounce (+4.97%), setting a new all-time high for the second time in 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, gold futures with settlement in February accelerated to $4,989.9 per troy ounce (+1.56%), setting a new all-time high.