Russia promotes understandings reached in Alaska in Ukraine talks — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Moscow seeks to promote the understandings that were reached at the Alaska summit with the US when it comes to talks on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"We are doing our best to make sure that the consultations, which have been going on almost non-stop in various formats, develop a pattern for resolving the conflict, which would be fully in line with the basic understandings that the Russian and US presidents reached at their Anchorage meeting," he noted.

Ryabkov emphasized that "it would be counterproductive to go deeper into the details of what is going on." "It would also be absolutely irresponsible on my part," he added.

The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24. Moscow’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

A TASS source said the agenda of the meeting had included buffer zones and various control mechanisms, while the issue of territories remained complicated.