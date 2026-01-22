Supercam drones spark interest of foreign law enforcement agencies — manufacturer

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Supercam series, used in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, have drawn considerable interest from representatives of law enforcement agencies in various countries, Unmanned Systems Group told TASS on the results of the UMEX 2026 international unmanned systems exhibition in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

"Supercam products have aroused major interest among law enforcement agencies in various countries. Representatives of the Defense Ministry of a Middle Eastern country were particularly interested in the Supercam S350 aerial reconnaissance aircraft, which has proven itself in real combat operations. Foreign industry representatives also expressed interest," the company reported.

Unmanned Systems Group noted that a series of negotiations took place during the exhibition. "Including with existing customers on prospects for the delivery of new unmanned aerial systems," the company said.

The UMEX 2026 exhibition is being held from January 20 to 22. At the event, the Unmanned Systems Group is presenting the Supercam S350 UAV, which has proven effective in both civilian and military applications. The company’s newest development, the Supercam S180 high-speed reconnaissance drone, is also on display, along with the dual-purpose Supercam X4 quadcopter.