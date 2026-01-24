Second day of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi to be closed to media — TASS source

ABU DHABI, January 24. /TASS/. The second day of the trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States on the Ukrainian conflict settlement in Abu Dhabi will be held again behind the closed doors, a source told TASS on Saturday.

"The press is not allowed again, a closed-door regime is in effect and the participants of all three parties involved voiced their consent for this," the source stated.

On January 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, which was described as extremely substantive, constructive, frank, and based on trust by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov. The talks, focused on the Ukrainian settlement, lasted about four hours.

The parties agreed that the first meeting of a Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues would take place in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

On Friday, a source told TASS that the consultations were over, and the sides will inform their respective governments about the preliminary outcomes. At the same time, the participants have agreed to continue dialogue the following day.

The Russian delegation is headed by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army. The Ukrainian negotiators are led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.