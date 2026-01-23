MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Western "coalition of the willing" aims to uphold Ukraine's current political trajectory and establish a durable barrier to contain Russia, Russia's ambassador to London Andrey Kelin stated during an interview with Rossiya-24.

"They primarily seek to preserve the former Nazi regime within the remaining Ukrainian territory. Their aim is to maintain the status quo and build a frontline of containment against Russia based on Ukraine. This is their clear objective. However, comprehensive peace agreements and security assurances for all parties, including Russia, are not part of their current plans," Kelin emphasized.

The ambassador further explained that this strategy enjoys support not only from Britain, France, and Germany but also from the Nordic and Baltic nations. According to Kelin, these nations are actively participating in the formation of the so-called coalition of the willing in the West, driven by these shared aims.