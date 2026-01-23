Negotiators in Abu Dhabi agree to continue dialogue on Saturday, source tells TASS

ABU DHABI, January 23. /TASS/. Participants in a meeting on Ukraine, currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, have agreed to continue their dialogue on January 24, and "nobody is slamming the door," a source told TASS.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that the trilateral Russian-US-Ukrainian working group on security issues will hold its first meeting in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

"They agreed [to continue], nobody is slamming the door," the source said.

The Russian delegation was headed by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Army. The Ukrainian negotiators were led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that today’s talks in Abu Dhabi will continue tomorrow, if need be.