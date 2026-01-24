Serbian tennis legend Djokovic inks record 400 wins at Grand Slam tournaments

SYDNEY, January 24. /TASS/. Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic defeated on Saturday Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands in the third round of the 2026 Australian Open and chalked up his overall 400th win at the Grand Slam series tournaments.

The 4th-seeded Djokovic had no trouble dispatching his Dutch opponent with a final score of 6-3; 6-4; 7-6 (7-4) and he earned his 102th win at the Grand Slam tournaments in Australia that equaled him with the all-time record of Argentinian Roger Federer at this prestigious tennis tournament.

"The victory marked Djokovic’s 400th match win at a major — the most by any player in the Open Era — and his 102nd at the Australian Open, drawing him level with Roger Federer’s all-time tournament record," the tournament’s official website stated.

"It’s been a great start to the tournament," the tournament’s website quoted Djokovic as saying after the match about his fitness. "But I’m not getting ahead of myself. I learned a lesson last year, I got too ahead of myself too early in some of the Grand Slams. I’m trying to give these young guys a push for their money. I’m still around. I’m hanging in there."

In the next round, the Serbian tennis star will play against 16th-seeded Jacub Mensik from the Czech Republic.

Djokovic, 38, currently ranked 4th in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings, owns 101 career ATP titles. These include his record 24 Grand Slam wins. Djokovic is also the 2024 Olympic champion in addition to his bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics and winning the 2010 Davis Cup.

The Serbian player holds the record for most consecutive weeks as the ATP’s number one player in the world at 428 weeks in a row.

The winningest player in Australian Open history is Switzerland’s Roger Federer with 102 match victories.

The 2026 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park between January 18 and February 1 and has a purse of some $75 million in prize money up for grabs. The season’s first Grand Slam, this year marks the 114th edition of the tournament. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and American Madison Keys are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.