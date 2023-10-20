Gulf, ASEAN countries favor lasting peace in Middle East

DUBAI, October 20. /TASS/. The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) condemn the use of force and call for settling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict exclusively by peaceful means, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh said, speaking at the first GCC-ASEAN summit in Riyadh.

"We strongly condemn any use of force and call on the parties concerned to immediately cease acts of violence against civilians, humanitarian facilities and basic infrastructure. We believe that differences can only be resolved through peaceful means, by reaching a negotiated two-state solution based on international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. This is the only way to establish lasting, sustainable peace in the Middle East and all countries," the Vietnamese head of government emphasized.

He also said that as successful regional organizations, ASEAN and the GCC should support each other to promote their central role and make practical contributions to peace, stability and development in the two regions and the world.

According to Pham Minh Chinh, ASEAN and Vietnam want to enhance cooperation with the GCC countries to achieve common sustainable development. "Both sides need to prioritize cooperation in developing green economy, digital economy, circular economy, sharing economy, sustainable agricultural development, energy transition," the Vietnamese prime minister said.