Iran dismisses Ukraine’s drone support to US as 'a joke' — diplomat

PARIS, March 14. /TASS/. Iran took statements from Ukraine about the assistance to the United States and countries in the Middle East in countering Iranian drones as a joke, the Islamic Republic's envoy to Ukraine, Shahriar Amouzegar, said.

"As for the actions Ukraine is taking in the Middle East against drones, we essentially consider them nothing more than a joke and a showy gesture," the Iranian diplomat told AFP in an interview.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky announced sending drone teams to the Middle East, namely Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. In an interview with The New York Times, he said Ukraine had dispatched drone experts to protect US military bases in Jordan. He claimed that the US request came on March 5 and that a Ukrainian drone team flew off to the region on the next day.

Several days later, US President Donald Trump said his country would not need Ukrainian assistance in repelling drones in the course of its military operation against Iran.