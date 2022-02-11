Russian Navy forces defend naval bases from enemy subversive groups in Crimea drills

SEVASTOPOL, February 11. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s forces practiced defending naval bases from enemy subversive groups during drills in Crimea and the southern Krasnodar Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"An integrated tactical exercise for defending naval ships’ bases from submerged saboteurs was held at the Novorossiysk and Crimean naval bases. During the drills, the troops repulsed an attack by ‘subversive groups’ from the direction of the sea and the coastline. Unmanned aerial vehicles and underwater reconnaissance gear were used in the drills to pinpoint the saboteurs," the press office said in a statement.

The drills held in an environment close to real warfare checked the efficiency of the naval bases’ system of fighting submerged saboteurs, assessing, in particular, the preparedness of military command centers of fleet task forces for promptly accomplishing the tasks of fighting the hypothetical enemy’s subversive groups, the press office specified.

The Fleet’s special-purpose underwater anti-sabotage personnel simulated the enemy during the drills. Overall, the drills involved more than 200 troops, ships and vessels of the Black Sea Fleet, including Grachyonok- and Raptor-class fast-speed anti-sabotage boats, the press office said.