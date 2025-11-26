MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The fifth-generation Su-57 fighter continues to set itself apart from its counterparts through a range of superior characteristics and ongoing enhancements. Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov highlighted its stealth features proven during the ongoing special military operation in an interview with TASS.

"The aircraft is still being refined," Chemezov stated. "Work is underway toward a comprehensive modernization that will encompass its components, electronics, and weaponry. The Su-57 already outperforms many of its foreign counterparts in numerous aspects, and with further improvements, this advantage will only grow. Unlike its competitors, it has been tested across all combat scenarios - operating in Syria and now actively engaged over the current special operation zone. It has effectively demonstrated its capabilities in new tactical roles and confirmed the robustness of its stealth features."

Chemezov dismissed foreign criticism of the aircraft as a reflection of competitive interests, emphasizing that it has garnered high praise from both international partners and Russian pilots alike.