Trump has 61% chance of winning US election — bookmakers

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. US Republican Party candidate Donald Trump has a 61% chance of winning the presidential election, the Polymarket prediction market platform said. According to it, Kamala Harris, the Democratic rival of former President Donald Trump in the presidential race, has an estimated 39% chance of victory. The total amount of bets placed on Trump's victory amounts to approximately $1.3 billion, while those placed on the incumbent vice president's win total around $808 million.

The US general election is being held on November 5, 2024. Voters will elect the president, one-third of the Senate, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, and governors in 11 states and two territories.

The presidential race features Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021 and is attempting a return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. Harris, the current vice president, has served since January 2021 and is now seeking the presidency.