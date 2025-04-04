Kremlin calls for restraint on Iranian nuclear dossier

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The issue of the Iranian nuclear dossier should be solved only by peaceful means, all sides should maintain absolute restraint, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's threats to start bombing Iran if Tehran refuses to negotiate over its nuclear program, the spokesman said: "We believe that the issue of Iran's nuclear dossier should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means. All sides should exercise absolute restraint and focus precisely on diplomatic efforts when discussing all issues."

Peskov pointed out that despite the fact that Russia is now engaged in restoring relations with the US, Iran remains its ally and partner. He emphasized that Moscow and Tehran have developed and multidisciplinary relations.

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected direct dialogue with the US, but allowed talks to continue through mediators.

On March 30, the US leader said he would impose additional tariffs on Iran in two weeks if the nuclear talks failed. He also threatened unprecedented bombing of Iran in the event of a complete rejection of the deal. In response, Khamenei said he did not believe in the likelihood of US military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest in Iran would be met with a firm response.