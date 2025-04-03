Trump introduces sweeping tariffs: globe reacts

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. On April 2, US President Donald Trump said that his country has set a minimum duty of 10% on all goods that come into the United States, but for many countries, the tariff is higher. Furthermore, the US administration has introduced customs duties of 25% on all imported cars starting April 3.

Trump also declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation and trade deficit.

TASS has compiled the main information about Trump’s measures and the world’s reaction to them.

About measures

The US sets tariffs individually for each particular country. Thus, the US government will tax Chinese imports at 34%, while for the European Union the duty will be 20%.

Other countries affected are Vietnam (46%), India (26%), Indonesia (32%), Cambodia (49%), Malaysia (24%), the Republic of Korea (25%), Thailand (36%), Taiwan (32%), Switzerland (31%), Japan (24%) and other countries.

From Kazakhstan, which previously imposed a duty of 54% on US products, Washington will charge 27% for goods. The US has set a tariff of 31% for goods from Moldova, and 10% tariffs have been introduced for goods from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

In addition to that, duties will be imposed on goods from Afghanistan (10%), Brazil (10%), the UK (10%), Israel (17%), Iraq (39%), Iran (10%), Saudi Arabia (10%), Syria (41%), Turkey (10%) and South Africa (30%).

The US government is also introducing retaliatory import duties on Ukrainian goods in the amount of 10%.

Russia, however, is not on this list, as it is already under sanctions.

Starting April 3, the US administration is setting a 25% tax on all imported cars.

Washington has excluded steel, aluminum, copper, as well as gold bars and various critical goods from the duties.

Washington's individual import tariffs on other countries will come into effect on April 9 at 12:01 a.m. US East Coast time. The universal 10% tariff will enter into effect a few days earlier - on April 5 at 12:01 a.m. East Coast Time.

State of Emergency

Trump has declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation. A document released by the White House states that "large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits have led to the hollowing out of our manufacturing base, resulted in a lack of incentive to increase advanced domestic manufacturing capacity; undermined critical supply chains, and rendered our defense-industrial base dependent on foreign adversaries."

As the document notes, "tariffs are necessary to ensure fair trade, protect American workers, and reduce the trade deficit."

Europe’s reaction

"I deeply regret the US decision to impose 20% tariffs on imports from across the European Union. We see no justification for this," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said as quoted by the Independent newspaper.

In turn, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris said that the measures announced by Trump represent "a huge challenge" for Irish exporters to the US and "could have a significant effect on Irish investment and the wider economy." Their consequences, in his opinion, "will be felt for some time."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the EU to respond appropriately to the tariffs imposed by the US on EU goods.

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen did not announce specific measures in response to the US tariffs, calling for talks with Trump on lifting the tariffs, but promised that the EU would take retaliatory steps if the dialogue failed.

Norway intends to support its companies and economic sectors affected by US customs duties, while Oslo is ready to negotiate this issue with Washington, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation Benjamin Dusa questioned the data cited by Trump to justify the tariffs.

The Federal Council (government) of Switzerland took note of the US decision to introduce duties on imports of Swiss goods; the country's authorities intend to promptly determine their next steps, said President of the Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter.

Reaction of Asian countries

Beijing strongly condemns Washington's increase in duties on Chinese goods and promises to take countermeasures to protect its interests and rights, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC.

India’s Ministry of Commerce is analyzing the impact of import duties imposed by the United States on the country, a government representative told the PTI agency.

The Japanese government considers the US import tariffs "extremely regrettable" and insists that they be canceled, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Thai Prime Minister Phetongthan Shinawatra said the import tax structure for the US should be changed and a working group should be set up to negotiate with Washington.

Malaysia is not considering retaliatory tariffs against the US, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said.

Reaction from Australia and New Zealand

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has threatened to use the dispute resolution mechanism of the free trade agreement (AUSFTA), which the two countries signed in February 2004, against the US.

New Zealand plans to maintain strong trade and economic relations with the US despite the US administration’s new tariffs, Commerce Minister Todd McClay said.

Reaction from Canada and South American countries

The new tariffs announced by the United States will "fundamentally change the global system of trade," said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He noted that the country intends to introduce retaliatory duties.

The Brazilian government is considering various measures to protect its producers, including an appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO), in connection with the duties imposed by the US administration, the South American republic's Foreign Ministry said.

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro believes that the new American duties mean the death of neoliberalism.

Ukraine's reaction

The new US duties will not have a big direct effect on Ukraine, but they could cause negative indirect consequences and are in themselves "cynicism of the highest order," said Daniil Getmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee.