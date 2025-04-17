AI could replace most programmers within the next year — ex-Google CEO

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) could replace most programmers within the next year, US billionaire and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt stated.

"We believe as an industry that in the next one year, the vast majority of programmers will be replaced by AI programmers," Schmidt said at the AI+ Biotechnology Summit.

The expert believes that AI models will quickly evolve to perform a greater number of highly specialized tasks that only humans can currently complete. Schmidt also expects AI programs to be capable of solving complex math problems that top graduates are working on within the next year. By the 2027, AI systems will start to self-improve and independently adjust and enhance the code they develop in their research programs, the ex-Google CEO emphasized.

Schmidt also foresees that AI models will be able to compete with the world’s best physicists, mathematicians, writers, and artists by 2028-2030. Given the speed of technological advancements, AI will reach the stage of "artificial superintelligence" by 2031, when the best programs will finally surpass human capabilities, function autonomously, and self-improve without human input, Schmidt said.

In this context, the expert stressed that the world still lacks a unified framework for regulating and managing AI technologies, which poses significant risks to humanity.