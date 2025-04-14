Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, April 14. /TASS/. A technology designed to jam the Starlink satellite communication signal, which the Ukrainian military has been using for various purposes - including targeting and adjusting HIMARS MLRS strikes - has begun to be successfully implemented in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo has told TASS.

"Our military and scientists, along with our allied countries, have developed a technology to jam Starlink systems. The effectiveness of missiles and long-range UAVs will diminish. This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt," Saldo stated.

Starlink is a global satellite communication project developed by SpaceX, a company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. Musk himself remarked in early March that Starlink is the backbone of the Ukrainian army, and if it were to be shut down, Ukraine's entire frontline would collapse.