No plans to take part in mission to protect ships in Hormuz Strait — top German diplomat

BERLIN, March 16. /TASS/. Berlin has no plans to join in a potential international mission to protect commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

"Are we going to become an active party to the conflict soon? No, we are not," he told the ARD broadcaster when asked about the possible expansion of the European Union's Aspides naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz. "We will not take part in this conflict," the top diplomat stressed.

Wadephul believes that the only way to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz is to conduct talks with Iran.

He pointed out that Operation Aspides, initiated to protect ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, had been ineffective. "This is why I am very skeptical that expanding Operation Aspides could provide greater security in the Strait of Hormuz," the German foreign minister added.

On March 2, Major General Ebrahim Jabari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and US military action against Iran. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the strait was not closed, but ships and tankers were not attempting to cross it for fear of attacks from both sides.