Afghanistan’s losses in confrontation with Pakistan exceed 1,500 — Pakistani minister

ISLAMABAD, March 15. /TASS/. At least 684 Afghan soldiers have been killed and more than 910 have been wounded in armed clashes with Pakistani forces, Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said.

According to the minister’s post on the X platform, since the beginning of the operation, airstrikes have been delivered on 73 targets in the neighboring country. The Pakistani army has eliminated 252 Afghan checkpoints and 44 more have been taken under control and destroyed. Apart from that, Pakistani forces have eliminated 229 enemy armored vehicles.

Fighting resumed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on February 26. Kabul said that it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. According to Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, his country is in a state of an open armed confrontation with Afghanistan’s Taliban government.