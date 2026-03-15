Russian captain of Sea Owl I tanker placed under arrest in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, March 15. /TASS/. A court ion the Swedish city of Ystad has ruled to arrest the captain of the Sea Owl I that was detained off Sweden’s southern coast, the TT agency said, citing the prosecutor’s office.

The man, a Russian national, is suspected of using fake documents.

The court ruled that there are sufficient grounds to take him into custody. The man was detained on Friday.

Sweden’s Coast Guard said on March 12 that it had intercepted the Sea Owl I tanker that was passing through Sweden’s territorial waters presumably to Russia. According to the Swedish prosecutor’s office, the ship’s captain, a Russian national, was suspected of using fake documents. The crew members were not detained. Russian Ambassador to Sweden Sergey Belyayev told TASS that the embassy is keeping a close eye on the situation and is ready to offer all necessary consular assistance.