Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina draw in World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina played to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group B match at the FIFA World Cup in Toronto.

Jovo Lukic put Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead in the 21st minute, while Cyle Larin equalized for Canada in the 78th.

Both teams earned one point in Group B. Switzerland and Qatar, who are also in the group, will face each other on Saturday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will take on Switzerland on June 18 in the next round of matches. Canada will play Qatar in the early hours of June 19.