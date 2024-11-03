MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Vishnyovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center carried out active offensive operations, liberating the settlement of Vishnyovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

Ukraine loses up to 60 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr

The Ukrainian army lost up to 60 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the forces and equipment of the 110th Mechanized Brigade and the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forceps, the 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades near Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Ponyatovka and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukraine army lost up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles and an ammunition depot," the statement reads.

Ukraine loses over 520 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South

The Ukrainian army lost over 520 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South continued to move deeper into enemy defenses, defeating the forces of the 23rd, 28th, 33rd, 54th, 67th and 72nd mechanized brigades, the Third Tank Brigade, the 46th and 81st air mobile brigades, the 79th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade near Andreyevka, Konstantinovka, Dalneye, Chasov Yar, Ilyinka, Berestki, Kurakhovo, Seversk and Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Four counterattacks by units of the 33rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost over 520 troops, 12 motor vehicles, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two M119 105 mm howitzers, two D-39 122 mm howitzers and two ammunition depots.

Units of Battlegroup West repel five Ukrainian counter attacks in past day

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West hit the troops and equipment of the 30st, 60st, 63rd, 92nd and 116th mechanized brigades and the Third Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Petropavlovka, Golubovka, Pershotravnevoye and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Five counterattacks by assault teams from the 14th and 44th mechanized brigades and the Third Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the statement reads.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center makes Ukraine lose over 500 troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center caused Ukraine to lose over 500 troops, a tank and a British-made armored personnel carrier in the past day,the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian forces hit the troops and equipment of the 32nd and 93rd mechanized brigades, the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 45th Marine Brigade and the 122nd Territorial Defense Brigade near Dimitrov, Petrovka, Novoselidovka, Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk and Nelepovla in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repelled ten counterattacks by the 35th, 42nd, 100th, 117th and 150th mechanized brigades, the 152th Jaeger Brigade, the 49th and 425th assault battalions of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost over 500 troops, a tank, a British-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, four pickup trucks, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and a D-30 122 mm howitzers, as well as a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a MaxxPro armored combat vehicle and a M119 105 mm howitzer.

Ukraine loses up to 105 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian army lost up to 105 troops and a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East improved their frontline position, defeating the forces of the 152nd Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian army, the 37th Marine Brigade and the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade near Uspenovka, Velikaya Novosyolka, Razdolnoye, Makarovka and Ostrovkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A counterattack by the assault battalion of the 23th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was repelled," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost up to 105 troops, a tank, three motor vehicles and a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer.

Ukraine loses up to 460 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West

The Ukrainian army lost up to 460 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The enemy lost up to 460 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, and a British-made L119 105 mm gun. Three ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement reads.

Russian troops hit train loaded with Ukrainian army’s armored vehicles, energy facilities

Russian forces hit a train loaded with armored vehicles, as well as infrastructure facilities at military airfields, energy facilities and drone production sites in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, attack drone crews, missile forces and artillery troops <...> hit a train loaded with the Ukrainian army’s armored vices at the station of departure, as well as military airfield infrastructure, energy facilities, an oil refinery producing fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces and drone production sites, along with military equipment and troops in 140 areas," the statement reads.

The ministry added that a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar had been destroyed.

Russian air defenses down four ATACMS missiles, one HIMARS rocket, 47 drones in past day

Russian air defenses downed four ATACMS missiles, a HIMARS rocket and 47 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed four ATACMS missiles, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 47 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry specified that a total of 647 planes, 283 helicopters, 35,216 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 missile systems, 19,031 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,484 multiple rocket launchers, and 17,245 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 27,956 special military motor vehicles, had been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Russia’s Battlegroup North makes Ukraine lose over 30 troops in the Kharkov Region

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North made Ukraine lose over 30 troops in the Kharkov Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North active in the Kharkov area defeated the forces of the 47th Mechanized Brigade and the 17th Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as the 4th Border Detachment of the Ukrainian Border Service and foreign mercenaries near Malinovka, Makarikha, Odnorobovka and Goptovka in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 30 troops, two motor vehicles and two D-30 122 mm howitzers," the statement reads.