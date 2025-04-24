Israeli attack on northern Gaza kills almost 30 Palestinians — news outlet

CAIRO, April 24. /TASS/. At least 29 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Jebaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, the Quds news outlet reported.

According to its sources on the ground, the bombing targeted a camp housing displaced people. A total of 59 people have been killed in the enclave since the beginning of the day, the news outlet pointed out.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities. According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, 1,978 people have been killed and 5,207 injured in Gaza since March 18.