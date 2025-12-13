Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport — DPA

BERLIN, December 13. /TASS/. Customs officers at Frankfurt am Main Airport have found more than 11,270 diamonds in the carry-on luggage of a passenger arriving from Angola and confiscated them, the DPA news agency reported, citing the customs and federal police.

The diamonds were hidden in a false bottom, according to the agency. An appraisal is required to determine their value. Law enforcement officers detained a 53-year-old man who had flown to Frankfurt from Angola, and placed him in custody, DPA said.

He likely failed to declare the natural diamonds upon entry as required by regulations, and was unable to present the required certificate, the agency concluded.