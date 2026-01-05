Russian air defenses down 42 Ukrainian drones during four hours on Monday evening

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 42 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, including two drones flying toward Moscow, in a span of four hours on Monday evening, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on January 5, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed 42 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 16 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, seven UAVs over the Kursk Region, six UAVs over the Ryazan Region, five UAVs over the Moscow Region, including two drones flying toward Moscow, four UAVs over the Rostov Region, two UAVs over the Tula Region, and one each over the Bryansk and Voronezh regions," the ministry specified.