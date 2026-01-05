No Russians among 116 people injured in Swiss ski resort fire

GENEVA, January 5. /TASS/. There are no Russian citizens among those injured in a recent fire at a bar at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland as all 116 people have been identified, according to a press released on the website of the police in the Canton of Valais.

The list of those injured includes 68 Swiss citizens, 21 Frenchmen, 10 Italians, two Polish citizens, four Serbians, a Belgian, an Australian, a Bosnian, a resident of the Republic of the Congo, a Luxembourgian, a Portuguese and a Czech national as well as four dual residents.

The police said while initial reports mentioned 119 injured people, the original list included three people who sought urgent medical assistance on the night of December 31 but were not affected by the incident. As many as 83 of those injured in a New Year’s Day blaze are still hospitalized.

The fire occurred in Le Constellation lounge at the popular alpine ski resort Crans-Montana. Police confirmed about 40 people died. To date, eight bodies have been identified, all are Swiss citizens. The prosecutor’s office leans towards a version that the fire was caused by careless handling of a fountain candle or sparklers. The supervisory authority has initiated a criminal investigation against two owners of the establishment who are now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.