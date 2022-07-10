Poland’s ex-President Walesa calls on West not to be limited by liberating Ukraine

PARIS, July 10. /TASS/. Poland’s former President Lech Walesa has called on the West not to be limited by liberating Ukraine.

France’s Le Figaro on Sunday published fragments on Walesa’s interview with the LSI television channel on Friday when he called on the West "to go further than the liberation of Ukraine." He called for "liberating Russia."

According to Walesa, it is necessary to push for changes in Russia’s political system. "Russia’s population should not exceed 50 million," he claimed, adding that "60 peoples were annexed by Russia."

"We left them alone," he said, recalling the period after the collapse of the former Soviet Union. It was "the West’s mistake," in his words. "I wanted to act differently, but I was not allowed to," he noted.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West began to impose large-scale sanctions on Russia and intensify weapons supplies to Ukraine.