LUGANSK, April 17. /TASS/. During the fighting in the Kupyansk sector of the frontline, Russian forces have established a foothold near the locality of Figolevka in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"During active battles in the Kupyansk direction, our troops managed to improve tactical positions northeast of Figolevka. Also, after an advance and a clearance operation in a forest, Russian forces established new footholds southwest of this locality," the expert specified.

On April 1, Marochko told TASS that Russian troops had semi-encircled the Ukrainian battlegroup stationed between the settlements of Krasnoye Pervoye and Figolevka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s position in that frontline area is increasingly deteriorating, he added.