Russian authorities hope for good harvest next year — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian authorities expect that seeds of domestic breeding will be used even more widely next year and that overall crop yields will continue to grow, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting.

"The sowing of winter crops proceeded according to schedule, without any major weather-related surprises, which makes it possible to forecast a positive trend in harvest yields next year. We also expect an increase in the use of domestically bred seeds, which is a critically important factor in ensuring the country’s food security," the head of government said.

Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said earlier that Russia harvested 141.5 mln metric tons of grain in the bunker weight since early 2025 and the forecast of harvesting 135 mln metric tons of grain in the net weight.

"As you know, this year evolves with difficulties for our agricultural producers. They faced the return cold and drought and other adverse weather phenomena in many regions. Nevertheless, it can be confidently stated that grain, potatoes, vegetables and fruits, some oil crops and sugar beet will be yielded higher than the last year. We have already harvested 141.5 mln tons of grains and pulses in the bunker weight at the moment. The forecast is kept at the level of 135 mln tons in the net weight as of the year-end," Lut said.

Several historical records are expected to be set, particularly in gathering pulses, soybeans, rapeseed, fruits and berries in the organized sector, she added.