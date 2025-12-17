West supplies arms to terrorists in North Caucasus — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Western countries are supplying weapons to terrorists in the North Caucasus, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a board meeting of the Defense Ministry.

Putin noted that the West likes to speak the language of force with Russia. "[The West] has shown support for separatism and terrorism by arming them. The terrorists [in the North Caucasus] were supplied with weapons, money, and political and informational support in every way. Economic restrictions were also imposed," the president said.

The Russian leader said economic restrictions are a "big" lever of pressure. While Putin explained to his Western counterparts the need to protect Russia from terrorism, he was met with bans and threats, refused loans and nixed economic incentives the country was receiving.

"There is direct economic pressure and restrictions," Putin said.