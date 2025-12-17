Every new meeting gives Witkoff opportunity to better understand Russia’s stance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff can get a better understanding of Russia’s position on the Ukraine issue with every new contact with Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"We believe that with every new contact he gets an opportunity to better understand our position regarding the most pressing issues," Peskov said.

In a speech at the White House on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump commended Witkoff as "a great dealmaker." The US leader admitted his top negotiator in the Ukraine peace talks "knew less about rivers and metes and bounds" in Russia before he selected him to lead the negotiations.