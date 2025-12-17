Czech PM confirms his country will not provide guarantees of funding for Ukraine

PRAGUE, December 17. /TASS/. The Czech Republic will not provide "any extraordinary guarantees" of funding for Ukraine, Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated at a meeting of the European Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the Czech Parliament.

"The Czech Republic does not question the need for the European Union to support Ukraine. However, it must be [backed] by funding, as it has been so far. The Czech Republic will not provide any extraordinary guarantees [of funding]," the CTK news agency quoted Babis as saying.

The Czech prime minister will participate in a European Council meeting in the coming days, where the EU's provision of further aid to Ukraine is to be discussed.