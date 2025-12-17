Ukrainian troops launch seven attacks on Zaporozhye region in past day, killing one

MELITOPOL, December 17. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and another sustained injuries in Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"Over the past day, seven enemy attacks targeting localities in the Zaporozhye Region were registered. Unfortunately, the attacks left one dead and one injured," the official wrote on his Telegram channel. "A woman born in 1952 was killed in an attack on a single-family neighborhood in the town of Pologi, and a man born in 1964 was injured in an attack on the village of Velikaya Znamenka," he specified.

The injured man is in a stable condition, Balitsky added.