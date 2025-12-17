Ukrainian army launches over 25 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, December 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched over 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five projectiles at residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Eleven UAVs attacked the villages of Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Bessonovka, Nechayevka, Nikolskoye, Otradnoye, and Ustinka in the Belgorodsky District; six of the drones were jammed. A married couple suffered injuries in a drone strike on their car on the road connecting Ustinka and Yasnye Zori. The wife was taken to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2; doctors say she is in moderate condition," the statement reads. According to the crisis center, the husband is receiving outpatient care. In addition, the attacks damaged two private houses, a power line, and a household building.

Five unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Volokonovsky District. The Ukrainian armed forces launched five projectiles and five drones at residential areas in the Graivoronsky District.

Attacks on the Krasnoyaruzhsky District involved three unmanned aerial vehicles; there were no casualties or damage. A drone dropped an explosive device on a private house in the Shebekinsky District, while an FPV drone was jammed there.