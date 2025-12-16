Well-trained Russian specialists in CAR suffer minimal losses — military operative

BANGUI /CAR/, December 16. /TASS/. Russian military specialists in the Central African Republic (CAR) sustain minimal personnel losses as they are well-trained and possess superior technical equipment, including drones and night vision devices, unlike the militants, a Russian instructor with the call sign Gipalon told TASS.

"In my opinion, our losses are the lowest possible. We generally have experienced soldiers who have fought in several conflicts, in addition, we conduct combat training constantly. That is, we spend six days a week training: two to three times a day, including night training using night vision devices. That means that the group is always ready, always on full combat alert," he said.

Russian instructors were aiding the Central African Armed Forces during an attempted coup staged by the Coalition of Patriots for Change in the run-up to the December 2020 elections, repelling militants’ attacks. Russian military instructors will also be ensuring security at the CAR upcoming elections on December 28.