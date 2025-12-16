IN BRIEF: Revival of Nazism in EU and Europe’s 'bent towards stealing:' What Lavrov said

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Politicians in Germany and other European countries are starting to remember their ancestors who were active members of the Nazi party, which causes much concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

He also noted that the situation around Russia’s frozen assets made it clear that "stealing is in the Europeans’ blood."

TASS has compiled the main points from the top diplomat’s remarks.

On revival of Nazism in Europe

"The ideas and practices of Nazism" are being revived in Europe as efforts are being made to unite it and send it to fight against Russia the way Hitler and Napoleon did in the past: "It’s about openly Nazi approaches and flagrant disregard for what the Nazi regime in Ukraine is doing."

Europe, united "under the Nazi flag," is once again waging a war against Russia, which involves "European money and European instructors," but Ukrainians are being used as proxies.

On Europe’s position on Ukraine conflict

Europe has had a lot of opportunities to become part of the process to resolve the Ukraine conflict, but it ignored them all.

Russia has nothing to communicate about with the current European leadership.

On Western allegations against Russia

Western media allegations that Russia cannot be trusted are "empty words."

The West has no evidence to prove that Russia ever failed to implement any of its obligations.

On new US National Security Strategy

The goal of the new US National Security Strategy "is to make sure that Europe knows its place and doesn’t try to impose its liberal ways, <...> but minds its own business, without dragging the US in its rather dirty games."

In its new National Security Strategy, the US is telling Europe, "Go about your own business and don’t expect the US to keep supporting your reckless ventures because it has more important affairs to attend to, primarily in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region."

On Washington's competition methods

US sanctions on Russia’s oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft stem from the desire "to suppress its competitors by using dirty methods."

The US is pursuing a policy of confronting China, which is becoming economically and politically stronger with every year, but "competition must be fair."

Imposing tariffs of 100% and 500% to suppress competitors runs counter to the principles of globalization, which is what the US promoted for Russia after World War II: "When sanctions are introduced and no one is hiding that the political positions of countries and individuals are the reason, it’s not even inequality, it’s disrespect for human rights."

On Russian assets

The situation around Russia’s frozen assets makes it clear that "stealing is in the Europeans’ blood." "Our Western ‘colleagues’ seem to have a bent towards stealing in their genes."

Many global media outlets don’t call European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen anything but "Fuhrer Ursula."

On arms control

Reasonable people in the US and Europe call for restoring "the principle of arms control," and Russia shares this approach.

On situation around Iran

Moscow is confident that Tehran should remain a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty: "We believe it’s worth it."

Russia seeks to boost security cooperation with Iran, particularly through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO): "We are open to cooperation."

The normalization of relations between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council would mark "an important contribution to strengthening peace" in the region.

On status of Caspian Sea

Moscow expects that Tehran will ratify the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea in the coming months: "I hope that the convection will come fully into force" before a Caspian nations’ summit in Tehran, set for August 2026.

Western countries seek to divide the five Caspian nations "in order to impose decisions that won’t be based on a consensus."