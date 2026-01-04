US’ strategic goal in Venezuela is control of its oil reserves — Russian senator

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The United States’ strategic goal in Venezuela is to take control over that country’s oil reserves, a Russian senator said.

"The key to understanding of what the United States has done in Venezuela is not combating drug smuggling and not even the abduction of [President Nicolas] Maduro as such. The former is nothing but a pretext and the latter is nothing but a means. The actual goal has a strategic character and is in establishing control over Venezuela’s oil, bearing in mind that Venezuela is number one in the world in terms of proven oil reserves," Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of Parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the senator, the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to opposition Venezuelan ex-lawmaker Maria Corina Machado was "an information preparation" for the US operation. "Obviously, these are links in a chain," he added.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.

The Russian foreign ministry expressed profound concern over the United States’ aggression against Venezuela and strongly condemned it. In this situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue." The ministry demanded the US immediately release Maduro and his wife.