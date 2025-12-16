FACTBOX: What we know about attack on school in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A teenager armed with a knife attacked a school in the village of Gorki-2 in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow Region, killing a child and injuring a security guard, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

TASS has compiled the key details known about the incident.

Circumstances

- The attack took place at a public school in the village of Gorki-2, emergency response services told TASS.

- Students were evacuated from the building, while some left the school on their own.

- Several ambulance crews and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

- More than 100 students took shelter in the neighboring cultural and sports complex, Dom Molodezhi (Youth House), the facility’s administration told TASS.

- The suspect, who reportedly used a knife and pepper spray, has been detained, according to the press service of the Moscow Region Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry.

- The directorate said reports were received at around 9 a.m. Moscow time (6 a.m. GMT) that a student had stabbed a security guard, used pepper spray, and then attacked a ten-year-old student, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Casualties and injuries

- One child was killed and a security guard was injured in the attack, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

Investigation and response

- Investigators from the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region have launched a criminal case under Article 105, Part 3 of Article 30, and Part 2 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code.

- The Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office will review the actions of officials in the aftermath of the attack, its press service told TASS.

- Children and adults affected by the incident will receive support, Moscow Region Children’s Rights Commissioner Ksenia Mishonova said.