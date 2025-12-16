Solution to Ukrainian crisis is near, Russia’s deputy foreign minister says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, in an interview with ABC News, expressed confidence that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis is already near.

When asked by the host how confident Ryabkov is that a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis is already near, the Russian diplomat expressed a high degree of conviction.

"I am very much confident and pretty sure that we are on the verge of resolving this terrible crisis," he emphasized, noting that "Russia's special military operation was inevitable because things were developing in a very wrong direction."

"After all these terrible tragedies and developments elsewhere that were not necessarily related to the situation, but still happened, I believe many around in the world, including in the US, began to consider the alternative. We are prepared to have a deal, to use the words of President Trump," Ryabkov said.